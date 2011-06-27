Estimated values
2007 BMW Z4 M 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,300
|$17,616
|$20,705
|Clean
|$11,227
|$16,092
|$18,863
|Average
|$9,080
|$13,044
|$15,179
|Rough
|$6,934
|$9,996
|$11,494
Estimated values
2007 BMW Z4 M 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,147
|$13,057
|$15,332
|Clean
|$8,349
|$11,928
|$13,967
|Average
|$6,753
|$9,668
|$11,239
|Rough
|$5,157
|$7,409
|$8,511