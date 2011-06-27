Used 2002 BMW Z3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
RRZ3
I've loaded mine up with the Dinan upgrades and it runs like a dream
Fun to Drive and Attention Grabbing
Bought this roadster new and it has been a thirill to own. Great handing if you can find a curvy, open road. The gearing is very low, even in 5th gear, so there's always plenty of torque without downshifting. Brakes and steering are first class Lots of strangers admire it.
Total blast!
This is my 3rd BMW (325 '96, 528i '99). It's a total blast to drive! I loved the 528i handling (which reviews made the best production sedan ever), but the Z3 must use some technology that flat-out reads my mind. I mean, the handling is just telepathic. I caught myself changing lane in for sure less than 0.1 second at 80 mph (typical on a non-jammed CA highway) by a slight movement of the steering wheel. This car means business. It goes where you want it to go, and DSC keeps the the oversteer in check (the Z3 *will* oversteer when pushed agressively with DSC disabled) It jas the looks, the handling, and the 'cachet', and IMHO, no other roadster (Z4 included) matches its sleek styling.
Not quite a sports car
My Z3 runs great and has been very reliable, BUT when the finish peeled off the wheels BMW told me the warranty only covers if the wheels don't go round. The seats move forward and back as I speed up or slow down. I did have an Austin Healy in the 60s and this car does not measure up. The shifter gating is vague, the seats are not comfortable for any distance (I guess that is why I never need to worry about fuel range), the interior fittings are always falling apart. Even the logo washes off of the emblems. When I have to wait SIX WEEKS for a ABS sensor that I cannot drive without I am not happy. I can get parts for My TR8 quicker and that is more fun to drive.
SWEEEEET!!!!!!!
I really can't say much bad about the car...I love the looks and the aggressive style. The 3.0 is the way to go. Everyone who is an enthusiast wants the 3.0 over the 2.5 The motor is great, tranny superb, and the handling is out of sight. I have noticed fairly quick wear on the tires. But, I do drive it with authority..If you can find one in good shape get it..The car is gonna be a classic!!!!!
