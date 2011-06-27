  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW Z3
  4. Used 2001 BMW Z3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 BMW Z3 2.5i Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Z3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,300
See Z3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)243.0/337.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Torque175 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,300
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,300
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,300
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,300
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,300
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Height50.9 in.
Wheel base96.3 in.
Length159.4 in.
Width68.5 in.
Curb weight2899 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Topaz Blue Metallic
  • Atlanta Blue
  • Alpine White
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Oxford Green
  • Jet Black
  • Titanium Silver
Interior Colors
  • Topaz Blue
  • Walnut
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Tanin Red
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/50R V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,300
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Z3 Inventory

Related Used 2001 BMW Z3 2.5i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles