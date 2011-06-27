Used 2000 BMW Z3 2.8 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)229.5/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Measurements
Length159.4 in.
Curb weight2910 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.
Height50.9 in.
Wheel base96.3 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Impala Brown Metallic
  • Imola Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Topaz Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Siena Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Tanin Red
  • Black
  • Impala Brown
  • Topaz Blue
