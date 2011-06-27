  1. Home
Used 2000 BMW Z3 2.8 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)229.5/324.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque206 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower193 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room36.7 in.
Measurements
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base96.3 in.
Length158.5 in.
Width68.5 in.
Curb weight2943 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Jet Black
  • Bright Red
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Topaz Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Imola Red Metallic
  • Impala Brown Metallic
  • Evergreen Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Tanin Red
  • Topaz Blue
  • Black
  • Impala Brown
