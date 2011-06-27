Used 1999 BMW Z3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
99 Z3 Roadster, 2.3, 5 spd manual
Great solid car, extremely reliable for me. Bought it with 122k on it, sold it with 140k. Needed front suspension parts replaced, which is no surprise with that many miles, but did the work myself and found that aftermarket parts are cheap online. Only real issue I experienced was the airbag light came on. Good gas mileage, and the straight 6 cylinder motor sounds awesome! Stereo is absolutely horrible. Mine did not have the optional Harmon Kardon stereo, which I assume is better. Would recommend this car - very classic and sexy looking exterior. Simple interior.
THIS is BMW quality?
My '99 Z3 (bought Feb '08, 48K miles) still looks great on the outside and powertrain has held up well. Surprised that interior plastic parts are so chintzy, such as loose power drivers seat, cup holder cover, and cracked/broken seat belt restraint and parking brake handle. Radiator fan shroud also cracked and broke off. 6-CD changer in trunk has poor tolerance for bumps. Would not have expected all these issues at 49K miles.
12 years later and it still turns heads
I leased this car new in 1999 and it was so great I bought it at lease end in 2002. Now 2012 and all I have done is add a front strut brace (highly recommended and simple to install) and the car is still the best I have owned. Steel Grey, chrome package, with chrome wheels is unbelievable. I store it in the winter. Never seen snow, barely seen rain. 30k miles. And i drive it hard, run it to rev limiter regularly, etc. It's like driving a go-cart, not for all but for enthusiasts really great. Fun to drive, amazing exhaust note and the engine runs easy at 4k and will just hang there between shifts. Even today, as 12 year old car, people stop and look and ask. Timeless for sure.
your classic roadster
loads of fun to drive, corners as if on rails, but can be a bit rough over road imperfections. has all the essential features of a classic roadster plus modern conveniences, automatic top operation, a/c etc. still draws the looks from everyone, works fine as an everyday car for most days (i don't take it out in the snow to avoid salty roads). you can even lock it with the top down due to its anti-theft device (location dependent of course) as all storage compartments can be locked independently. a perfect car for the young exec/professional seeking a significant other or for the empty nesters.
Best sports car for under $10,000
I've owned my 2.8 roadster for three years. I drove it as is off the used lot as my daily driver for two and a half years and never had a single problem. Made several 600-plus mile trips, very comfortably with luggage (I'm 5'10", 200lbs). It cruises smoothly on the interstate at 70 or even at 100mph. Plenty of power for passing or squirting through traffic in town. Get's about 26hwy/17city. This car does not like bumpy streets, so I don't recommend owning one in an area with lots of bad roads. The ride is very rigid with decent comfort on most smooth streets. The car feels more powerful than I expected before driving one. The chassis is very well planted and the drivetrain delivers thrilling performance. It's about as fast as a v6 mustang, but the size of the vehicle makes it much more nimble and and the noise and vibration, and connectedness to the road is unmistakably German and makes for a much more thrilling drive. It feels like an old 911 or M3. I feel like I lucked out selecting this car. It has surpassed my expectations and checked all the boxes in what I look for in a sports car. I spent around $4,000 last month refitting the car with a new top, new shocks, new clutch and flywheel, brakes, rotors, tires and a tune up, because I intend to keep this little gem for a while. This is one of those cars you miss when it's gone and BMW won't be making any more of these naturally aspirated, straight six, analog, manual transmission cars.
