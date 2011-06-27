  1. Home
Used 1998 BMW Z3 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 4
Combined MPG1924
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)229.5/324.0 mi.270.0/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.13.5 gal.
Combined MPG1924
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l1.9 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5300 rpm138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.51.7 in.
Measurements
Length158.5 in.158.5 in.
Curb weight2844 lbs.2723 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.5.0 cu.ft.
Height50.9 in.50.7 in.
Wheel base96.3 in.96.3 in.
Width68.5 in.66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Violet Red
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Atlanta Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Jet Black
  • Turquoise Green
  • Alpine White
