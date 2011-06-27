Used 1997 BMW Z3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

WOW What a Car mgambuzza , 06/23/2011 27 of 27 people found this review helpful Truly my favorite sports car!! I have owned many including Corvettes, Trans Ams, Z28s, Mustangs, and MG Midgets, but this one takes the cake. Although I still own a 1970 Corvette (rarely driven these days), I still lust for the fun per mile that my Z3 delivered. My wife and I were looking for a sports car for my fortieth birthday back in 2005 and stumbled onto this Atlanta Blue 2.8 5 speed with tan interior. One test drive and the rest is history! The performance, economy, power, looks, and driving pleasure makes this my most fun since my old MGs (when they were running properly). I owned this car for five flawless years and drove the he'll out of it. Report Abuse

I love my Z3 Bamz62 , 02/16/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I have wanted this car since I saw it in GoldenEye and the deal I got was just too good to pass up. It had only 29,000 mi on it when I bought it and everything in all the reviews that drivers had issues with had already been fixed (her father owned a BMW dealership) so it was perfect. I am 5'2" so it fits me to a T and I just drove 400 mi this weekend and was totally comfortable. Every day I drive it someone comments on what a beautiful car it is and I agree. It is not for everyone, larger drivers will not be comfortable, but they can buy any other car. It runs like a dream and is very reliable, most parts that I have had to replace were the originals. I intend to keep it forever. Report Abuse

Oldie but fricken goodie solarus , 03/21/2011 22 of 23 people found this review helpful The 1997 Z3 1.9L straight-4 is really a unique find, at a great price. I would not pay more than $8,000 for one with around 80,000 miles on it, which is the car I got for myself. Incredible value for a truly zippy and economical car! Lots of fun to drive, and a real head turner for those of us who are into that type of thing. Dark green with tan interior and top is the way to go. Engine without a drop of any fluid on it. Very tight gearbox for a manual transmission, will get you up to 40 miles per hour as quickly as need be. Perfect commuter car!!! Report Abuse

older car new bmw fan Paul , 07/28/2015 2.8 2dr Convertible 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Purchased this 1997 bmw z3 with 147400 miles on the clock and fixed lamps out and several small problems , just a little tlc along with struts and rear shocks, carrier bearing on the driveshaft had to be replaced to take care of vibration, tire balance is very important on this car . wal mart balance lifetime for 9.,00 per tire is a deal. long story made short after service we drove the car 2000 miles trouble free on the blueridge parkway most of the time in fifth gear, this 2.8 with the 5 speed gear box is simply the most fun we have had in a car in years and is still a head turner, the car now has 150000 miles on the clock and oil level is still full. this thing is a keeper. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse