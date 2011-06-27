Used 1996 BMW Z3 1.9 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque133 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size1.9 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Measurements
Height50.7 in.
Wheel base96.3 in.
Length158.5 in.
Width66.6 in.
Curb weight2690 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Turquoise Green
  • Violet Red II
  • Cayenne Metallic
  • Atlanta Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green II
