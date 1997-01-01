2023 BMW XM Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$159,000
|Engine Type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.2 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.4 L
|Cylinders
|V8
|Base engine type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Horsepower
|644 hp @ 5,400 rpm
|Torque
|590 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|Standard
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|Standard
|Descent control
|Standard
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|Standard
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|Standard
|Dimensions
|Length
|201.2 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|88.0 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|78.9 in.
|Height
|69.1 in.
|Wheelbase
|122.2 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|64.3 cu.ft.
|Manufacturer 0-60 mph acceleration time
|4.1 seconds
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Curb weight
|6,062 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7,209 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.4 in.
|Front leg room
|40.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.3 in.
|Premium leather
|Standard
|Bucket front seats
|Standard
|Height adjustable driver seat
|Standard
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|Standard
|Driver seat thigh extension
|Standard
|2 memorized driver seat settings
|Standard
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|Standard
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|Standard
|Passenger seat thigh extension
|Standard
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|Standard
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|Standard
|Ventilated driver seat
|Standard
|Ventilated passenger seat
|Standard
|Massaging
|Standard
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|38.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.5 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|Standard
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|Standard
|Lane keep assist
|Standard
|Driver attention alert
|Standard
|Pre-collision safety system
|Standard
|Post-collision safety system
|Standard
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front and rear head airbags
|Standard
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|Standard
|Stability control
|Standard
|Traction control
|Standard
|Child seat anchors
|Standard
|Rear door child safety locks
|Standard
|4-wheel ABS
|Standard
|Brake drying
|Standard
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|Standard
|Emergency braking preparation
|Standard
|Emergency braking assist
|Standard
|Tire pressure monitoring
|Standard
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|Standard
|Auto delay off headlamps
|Standard
|LED headlamp
|Standard
|Adaptive headlights
|Standard
|Self-leveling headlights
|Standard
|Daytime running lights
|Standard
|Turn signal mirrors
|Standard
|2 front headrests
|Standard
|Front fixed headrests
|Standard
|3 rear headrests
|Standard
|Rear integrated headrests
|Standard
|Rear center 3-point belt
|Standard
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|Standard
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|Standard
|Harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|Standard
|464 watts stereo output
|Standard
|16 total speakers
|Standard
|Surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|Standard
|Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
|Standard
|USB connection
|Standard
|USB with external media control
|Standard
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|Standard
|12 months of provided satellite radio service
|Standard
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|Standard
|Hands-free entry
|Standard
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|Standard
|Heated mirrors
|Standard
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|Standard
|Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|Standard
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|Standard
|Electric power steering
|Standard
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|Standard
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Standard
|Wireless charging
|Standard
|Adaptive cruise control
|Standard
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|Standard
|Front and rear cupholders
|Standard
|Front and rear door pockets
|Standard
|Front seatback storage
|Standard
|Leather steering wheel
|Standard
|Heated steering wheel
|Standard
|Four zone climate control
|Standard
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|Standard
|Interior air filtration
|Standard
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|Standard
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|Standard
|Turn signal in mirrors
|Standard
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|Standard
|Compass
|Standard
|External temperature display
|Standard
|Tachometer
|Standard
|Clock
|Standard
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|Standard
|23 x 11.0 in. wheels
|Standard
|Performance tires
|Standard
|315/30R23 tires
|Standard
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|Standard
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|Standard
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|Standard
|Hands-Free Calling
|Standard
|Roadside Assistance
|Standard
|Concierge Service
|Standard
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|Standard
|Destination Download
|Standard
|Mobile Internet (Browser)
|Standard
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside assistance
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Free maintenance
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Packages
|M Driver's Package
|+$2,500
|Interior Options
|Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
|+$3,400
|Exterior Options
|22" Double-Spoke Bi-Color M Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|+$0
|23" Star-Spoke Bi-Color Nightgold M Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|+$0
|M Sport Brakes w/Blue Calipers
|+$0
|M Sport Brakes w/Red Calipers
|+$0
|NightGold Metallic Trim
|+$0
|22" Double-Spoke Bi-Color M Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed High Performance Non Run-Flat Tires
|+$0
