  2. BMW
  3. BMW XM
  4. 2023 BMW XM
  5. Specs & Features

2023 BMW XM Base Specs & Features

More about the 2023 XM
Overview
Starting MSRP
$159,000
Engine TypePlug-in hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (city/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.
Engine
Base engine size4.4 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typePlug-in hybrid
Horsepower644 hp @ 5,400 rpm
Torque590 lb-ft @ 1,600 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionStandard
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center and rear limited slip differentialStandard
Descent controlStandard
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionStandard
Front and rear stabilizer barStandard
Dimensions
Length201.2 in.
Overall width with mirrors88.0 in.
Overall width without mirrors78.9 in.
Height69.1 in.
Wheelbase122.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity64.3 cu.ft.
Manufacturer 0-60 mph acceleration time4.1 seconds
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Curb weight6,062 lbs.
Gross weight7,209 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Toronto Red Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Cape York Green Metallic
  • Marina Bay Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Deep Lagoon w/Vintage Coffee Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone w/Vintage Coffee Full Merino, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.4 in.
Front leg room40.4 in.
Front shoulder room60.3 in.
Premium leatherStandard
Bucket front seatsStandard
Height adjustable driver seatStandard
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportStandard
Driver seat thigh extensionStandard
2 memorized driver seat settingsStandard
Height adjustable passenger seatStandard
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportStandard
Passenger seat thigh extensionStandard
Multi-level heating driver seatStandard
Multi-level heating passenger seatStandard
Ventilated driver seatStandard
Ventilated passenger seatStandard
MassagingStandard
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackStandard
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemStandard
Lane keep assistStandard
Driver attention alertStandard
Pre-collision safety systemStandard
Post-collision safety systemStandard
Dual front side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front and rear head airbagsStandard
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationStandard
Stability controlStandard
Traction controlStandard
Child seat anchorsStandard
Rear door child safety locksStandard
4-wheel ABSStandard
Brake dryingStandard
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesStandard
Emergency braking preparationStandard
Emergency braking assistStandard
Tire pressure monitoringStandard
Dusk sensing headlampsStandard
Auto delay off headlampsStandard
LED headlampStandard
Adaptive headlightsStandard
Self-leveling headlightsStandard
Daytime running lightsStandard
Turn signal mirrorsStandard
2 front headrestsStandard
Front fixed headrestsStandard
3 rear headrestsStandard
Rear integrated headrestsStandard
Rear center 3-point beltStandard
Remote anti-theft alarm systemStandard
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoStandard
Harman/kardon premium brand speakersStandard
464 watts stereo outputStandard
16 total speakersStandard
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)Standard
Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlayStandard
USB connectionStandard
USB with external media controlStandard
Satellite radio satellite radioStandard
12 months of provided satellite radio serviceStandard
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsStandard
Hands-free entryStandard
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseStandard
Heated mirrorsStandard
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionStandard
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelStandard
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelStandard
Electric power steeringStandard
Front, side, and rear view cameraStandard
Front and rear parking sensorsStandard
Wireless chargingStandard
Adaptive cruise controlStandard
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)Standard
Front and rear cupholdersStandard
Front and rear door pocketsStandard
Front seatback storageStandard
Leather steering wheelStandard
Heated steering wheelStandard
Four zone climate controlStandard
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlStandard
Interior air filtrationStandard
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsStandard
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirrorStandard
Turn signal in mirrorsStandard
Instrumentation
Trip computerStandard
CompassStandard
External temperature displayStandard
TachometerStandard
ClockStandard
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsStandard
23 x 11.0 in. wheelsStandard
Performance tiresStandard
315/30R23 tiresStandard
Telematics
Emergency ServiceStandard
Airbag Deployment NotificationStandard
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/AssistanceStandard
Hands-Free CallingStandard
Roadside AssistanceStandard
Concierge ServiceStandard
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)Standard
Destination DownloadStandard
Mobile Internet (Browser)Standard
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside assistance4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Packages
M Driver's Package +$2,500
Interior Options
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System +$3,400
Exterior Options
22" Double-Spoke Bi-Color M Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$0
23" Star-Spoke Bi-Color Nightgold M Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$0
M Sport Brakes w/Blue Calipers +$0
M Sport Brakes w/Red Calipers +$0
NightGold Metallic Trim +$0
22" Double-Spoke Bi-Color M Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed High Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$0
