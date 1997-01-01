2023 BMW X7 M60i Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$103,100
|Engine Type
|Mild hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|16/21 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|18 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|350.4/459.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.9 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.4 L
|Cylinders
|V8
|Base engine type
|Mild hybrid
|Horsepower
|523 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|553 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,230 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|203.6 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|87.3 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|78.7 in.
|Height
|72.2 in.
|Wheelbase
|122.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|90.4 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Curb weight
|5,895 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|1,230 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7,319 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|41.9 in.
|Front leg room
|39.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.0 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|16-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|16-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Reclining rear seats
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Brake drying
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|464 watts stereo output
|yes
|16 total speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|12 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Automatic parking assist
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Heated steering wheel
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|22 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|315/35R22 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Concierge Service
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Mobile Internet (Browser)
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Packages
|Executive Package
|+$2,100
|M Sport Professional Package
|+$300
|Driving Assistance Professional Package
|+$1,700
|Climate Comfort Package
|+$1,600
|Interior Options
|Glass Controls
|+$650
|Second Row Captain's Chairs
|+$850
|Leather Dashboard
|+$900
|Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
|+$3,400
|Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Color
|+$0
|5-Zone Automatic Climate Control
|+$800
|Exterior Options
|23" BMW Ind V-Spoke Bi-Color Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Non-Run-Flat Tires
|+$1,300
|22" M V-Spoke Jet Black Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tires
|+$0
|Trailer Hitch
|+$600
|BMW M 50 Years Emblems
|+$200
|21" Double-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|+$0
|Space-Saver Spare
|+$250
Related 2023 BMW X7 M60i info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Certified Pre Owned Ram 1500
- Used Toyota GR Supra 1992
- Used Acura Integra 2003
- Used Ford Expedition 1997
- Used Lamborghini Gallardo 2006
- Used Lincoln MKT 2010
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2006
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW Z4 2007
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- Audi RS 6 2022
- INFINITI QX80 2022
- Kia K5 2023
- 2023 Kia Carnival
- 2023 Convertible
- 2022 Toyota Tundra
- 2022 V60
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2022
Other models to consider
- 2022 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- Chevrolet Traverse 2023
- Chevrolet Colorado 2022
- Chevrolet Malibu 2022
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2022
- Chevrolet Spark 2022
- Chevrolet Blazer 2022
- 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
- 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 Tesla Model 3 News
- 2023 Honda Accord News
- 2023 Ford Maverick News
- 2023 Ford F-150 News
- 2023 Dodge Durango News
Other models
- New BMW X1 for Sale in Mckeesport, PA
- New Lexus Is-300 for Sale in Stanford, IL
- Used Lexus Is-300 in Groton, CT
- New BMW X6-M for Sale in Queensbury, NY
- New Audi Q8 for Sale in Crofton, MD
- New Lexus LC-500 for Sale in Mahopac, NY
- New BMW I7 for Sale in Stockbridge, GA
- New Ram 3500 for Sale in Tewksbury, MA
- New Maserati Levante for Sale in Tarzan, TX
- New Mazda Mx-5-Miata for Sale in Medford, NY
- New Lexus RC-300 for Sale in Haines City, FL
- New Maserati Ghibli for Sale in Franklin, OH
- New Mercedes-Benz Gle-Class-Coupe for Sale in Hudson, FL
- New Infiniti QX80 for Sale in Hingham, MA
- New Hyundai Tucson for Sale in Gloucester, MA
- New Toyota Avalon-Hybrid for Sale in Riverbank, CA
- New Buick Envision for Sale in Port Chester, NY
- New Mini Hardtop-2-Door for Sale in Randolph, MA
- New Lincoln Navigator for Sale in Billerica, MA
- New Jeep Grand-Cherokee-4Xe for Sale in Janesville, WI
- New Volkswagen Taos for Sale in Northridge, CA
- New Honda Odyssey for Sale in West Islip, NY
- New Chevrolet Colorado for Sale in Buda, TX
- New Audi A6 for Sale in Fairmont, WV
- New Subaru Forester for Sale in Woodside, NY
- New Audi Q4-Sportback-E-Tron for Sale in New Philadelphia, OH
- New Hyundai Kona for Sale in East Meadow, NY
- New Ford F-150 for Sale in London, KY
- New Land-Rover Range-Rover for Sale in Mount Holly, NJ
- Used Kia Carnival in Dracut, MA