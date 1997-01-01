Skip to main content
2023 BMW X7 M60i Specs & Features

More about the 2023 X7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$103,100
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG16/21 MPG
EPA combined MPG18 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)350.4/459.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Engine
Base engine size4.4 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower523 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,230 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length203.6 in.
Overall width with mirrors87.3 in.
Overall width without mirrors78.7 in.
Height72.2 in.
Wheelbase122.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity90.4 cu.ft.
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Curb weight5,895 lbs.
Maximum payload1,230 lbs.
Gross weight7,319 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ametrin Metallic
  • Manhattan Green Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Frozen Pure Grey Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Marina Bay Blue Metallic
  • Skyscraper Grey Metallic
  • Brooklyn Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Coffee Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Individual Ivory White/Atlas Grey Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room41.9 in.
Front leg room39.8 in.
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
16-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
16-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Reclining rear seatsyes
Folding center armrestyes
Power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Brake dryingyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
464 watts stereo outputyes
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
12 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Automatic parking assistyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Power rear seat easy entryyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
22 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
315/35R22 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Mobile Internet (Browser)yes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Executive Package +$2,100
M Sport Professional Package +$300
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
Climate Comfort Package +$1,600
Interior Options
Glass Controls +$650
Second Row Captain's Chairs +$850
Leather Dashboard +$900
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System +$3,400
Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Color +$0
5-Zone Automatic Climate Control +$800
Exterior Options
23" BMW Ind V-Spoke Bi-Color Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Non-Run-Flat Tires +$1,300
22" M V-Spoke Jet Black Light Alloy Wheels w/Mixed Run-Flat Tires +$0
Trailer Hitch +$600
BMW M 50 Years Emblems +$200
21" Double-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$0
Space-Saver Spare +$250
