2022 BMW X7 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 BMW X7

xDrive40i

xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
  • Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and USAA incentives. Proof of BMW ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    09/01/2021
    End
    09/30/2021

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2021
    End
    09/30/2021

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    All USAA and Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) Members eligible may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a BMW Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,250
    Start
    09/01/2021
    End
    09/30/2021

    Loyalty Lender Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current BMW owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require BMW Financial Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers and USAA incentives. Proof of BMW ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    09/01/2021
    End
    09/30/2021

    Student/College Grad Lender Bonus

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    03/01/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *BMW Financial Services

    1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.65 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    1.9%4809/01/202109/30/2021
    1.9%3609/01/202109/30/2021
    1.9%6009/01/202109/30/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

