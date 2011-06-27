  1. Home
2021 BMW X7 M50i Features & Specs

More about the 2021 X7
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/459.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower523 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle42.8 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Driving Assistance Professional Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
464 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Second Row Captain's Chairsyes
5-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Leather Dashboardyes
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
16 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.8 in.
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitch - 7500 lbs. Towing Limityes
21" Double-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
Extended Shadowline Trimyes
Space-Saver Spareyes
22" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity90.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5661 lbs.
Gross weight7319 lbs.
Angle of approach23.1 degrees
Maximum payload1190 lbs.
Angle of departure20.5 degrees
Length203.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height71.1 in.
Wheel base122.2 in.
Width78.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Grey Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Ametrin Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory White/Night Blue Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Vernasca, leather
  • Coffee Vernasca, leather
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Canberra Beige Vernasca, leather
  • Cognac Vernasca, leather
  • Coffee Extended Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
315/35R22 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
22 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

