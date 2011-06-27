2019 BMW X7 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X7 SUV
xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$97,365*
Total Cash Price
$82,182
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$123,654*
Total Cash Price
$104,371
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 X7 SUV xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,168
|$1,209
|$1,251
|$1,295
|$1,340
|$6,263
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$706
|$3,678
|$3,903
|$8,287
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,328
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,512
|Financing
|$4,420
|$3,554
|$2,631
|$1,646
|$596
|$12,847
|Depreciation
|$16,915
|$10,300
|$8,412
|$9,432
|$8,239
|$53,298
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,734
|$17,069
|$15,065
|$19,379
|$18,118
|$97,365
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 X7 SUV xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,483
|$1,535
|$1,589
|$1,645
|$1,702
|$7,954
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$897
|$4,671
|$4,957
|$10,524
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,227
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,460
|Financing
|$5,613
|$4,514
|$3,341
|$2,090
|$757
|$16,316
|Depreciation
|$21,482
|$13,081
|$10,683
|$11,979
|$10,464
|$67,688
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,222
|$21,678
|$19,133
|$24,611
|$23,010
|$123,654
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 X7
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW X7 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
