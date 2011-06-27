  1. Home
2022 BMW X6 M50i Specs & Features

More about the 2022 X6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.4/481.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower523 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,294 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Premium Package +$1,000
Parking Assistance Package +$800
Shadowline Package +$600
Climate Comfort Package +$700
Dynamic Handling Package +$2,600
Executive Package +$3,300
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
464 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Anthracite Alcantara Headliner +$650
Rear Manual Side Window Shades +$250
Heated Front Seats, Armrests and Steering Wheel +$250
Leather Dashboard +$850
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System +$3,400
Glass Controls +$650
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
16 -way power driver seatyes
16 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room40.4 in.
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitch +$550
Space-Saver Spare +$150
Front Massaging Seats +$1,000
Illuminated Kidney Grille +$500
21" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$950
21" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$950
22" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$1,900
22" M Double-Spoke Black Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$1,900
22" M V-Spoke Cerium Gray Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$1,900
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,115 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height66.8 in.
Length194.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,294 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.9 in.
Wheel base117.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Arctic Grey Metallic
  • Manhattan Green Metallic
  • Ametrin Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cognac Vernasca, leather
  • Canberra Beige Vernasca, leather
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Coffee Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Vernasca, leather
  • Tacora Red Vernasca, leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Coffee Vernasca, leather
  • Ivory White Vernasca, leather
  • Ivory White/Night Blue Extended Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/45R20 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
