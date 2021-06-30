  1. Home
2022 BMW X6 Hybrid

MSRP range: $67,350
BMW X6 M50i 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
MSRP$68,345
Edmunds suggests you pay$67,285
2022 BMW X6 Review
  • Strong acceleration from both engines
  • Comfortable and quiet ride
  • High-quality interior
  • Sloping roofline cuts down on cargo space
  • Rear visibility is less than ideal
  • Limited rear headroom
  • sDrive40i trim is no longer available
  • Minor changes to feature availability and option packages
  • Part of the third X6 generation introduced for 2020
by the Edmunds Experts
6/30/2021
6/30/2021
What is the X6?

At its heart, and on the surface, the 2022 BMW X6 is an X5 with a sloping rear roof. This midsize luxury SUV prioritizes form over function and gives people a more coupe-like profile in their family hauler. This design language has become popular in recent years, with rivals including Porsche and Mercedes joining the SUV-coupe competition to shake things up a bit. The X6, however, has been around for quite some time. Currently in its third generation, the X6 was redesigned in 2020, when it got significant updates to powertrains, interior tech and exterior styling. And with the relatively recent redesign of the X6, we believe that 2022 will be a year with no significant updates.

Currently, there are two choices for power when it comes to the X6: a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that produces 335 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque and a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that puts out 523 hp, 553 lb-ft. If that's not enough power for you, there's always the pumped-up X6 M, which has two variants of the 4.4-liter V8 that produce either 600 or 617 horsepower — a massive amount for any vehicle, let alone a family SUV.

We're fans of the way the X6 drives with either of the standard powertrains and how quickly it accelerates. It's quiet and comfortable on the highway, as you'd expect from a luxury SUV, but the coupe styling decreases visibility, cargo space and rear headroom. If you want all those practical pieces back, you can always go with the standard X5 — it offers the same equipment and laudable driving characteristics.

Edmunds says

Essentially, the 2022 BMW X6 and several of its rivals are stylized alternatives to the standard midsize SUVs with large, boxy rear profiles. They sacrifice cargo capacity and rear headroom for improved aesthetics, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. We think the standard X5 has more to recommend it. Still, if you want to go with looks instead of practicality, it's nice to know that the X6 is a class leader thanks to its impressive driving dynamics and lovely interior.

2022 BMW X6 Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 BMW X6.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$67,350
MPG & Fuel
21 City / 25 Hwy / 23 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 21.9 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 6 cylinder
Horsepower: 335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque: 331 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 194.8 in. / Height: 66.3 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 87.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 78.9 in.
Curb Weight: 4855 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 27.4 cu.ft.
FAQ

Is the BMW X6 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 X6 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW X6 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X6 gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X6 has 27.4 cubic feet of trunk space.

What's new in the 2022 BMW X6?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW X6:

  • sDrive40i trim is no longer available
  • Minor changes to feature availability and option packages
  • Part of the third X6 generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the BMW X6 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW X6 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X6. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X6's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 BMW X6 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW X6 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 X6 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW X6?

The least-expensive 2022 BMW X6 is the 2022 BMW X6 xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $67,350.

Other versions include:

  • xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $67,350
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW X6?

If you're interested in the BMW X6, the next question is, which X6 model is right for you? X6 variants include xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of X6 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 BMW X6 Hybrid Overview

The 2022 BMW X6 Hybrid is offered in the following styles: xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). The 2022 BMW X6 Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 BMW X6 Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 BMW X6 Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 BMW X6 Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 X6 Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 BMW X6 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 X6 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including xDrive40i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 BMW X6 Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 BMW X6 Hybrid?

2022 BMW X6 Hybrid xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

The 2022 BMW X6 Hybrid xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $68,345. The average price paid for a new 2022 BMW X6 Hybrid xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $1,060 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,060 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $67,285.

The average savings for the 2022 BMW X6 Hybrid xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1.6% below the MSRP.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 BMW X6 Hybrid and all available trim types: xDrive40i. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 BMW X6 Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 BMW X6 Hybrid?

2022 BMW X6 Hybrid xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
23 compined MPG,
21 city MPG/25 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG23
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement3.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase117.1 in.
Length194.8 in.
WidthN/A
Height66.3 in.
Curb Weight4855 lbs.

