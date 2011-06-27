2020 BMW X6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X6 SUV
sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$106,826*
Total Cash Price
$94,737
M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$106,826*
Total Cash Price
$94,737
xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,115*
Total Cash Price
$74,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 X6 SUV sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,361
|$1,410
|$1,458
|$1,510
|$1,562
|$7,301
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$897
|$4,655
|$4,942
|$10,493
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,843
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,077
|Financing
|$5,095
|$4,097
|$3,033
|$1,897
|$687
|$14,809
|Depreciation
|$20,509
|$9,319
|$7,615
|$8,536
|$7,456
|$53,435
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,226
|$17,374
|$15,625
|$20,824
|$19,778
|$106,826
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 X6 SUV xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$1,189
|$1,230
|$5,749
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$706
|$3,665
|$3,891
|$8,262
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,026
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,210
|Financing
|$4,012
|$3,226
|$2,388
|$1,494
|$541
|$11,661
|Depreciation
|$16,149
|$7,338
|$5,996
|$6,721
|$5,871
|$42,075
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,162
|$13,680
|$12,303
|$16,397
|$15,573
|$84,115
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 BMW X6 in Virginia is:not available
