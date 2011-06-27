2019 BMW X6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X6 SUV
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$108,311*
Total Cash Price
$90,973
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,284*
Total Cash Price
$71,632
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$108,311*
Total Cash Price
$90,973
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 X6 SUV xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,361
|$1,410
|$1,458
|$1,510
|$1,562
|$7,301
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$897
|$4,596
|$4,882
|$10,375
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,693
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,927
|Financing
|$4,892
|$3,934
|$2,913
|$1,822
|$658
|$14,220
|Depreciation
|$23,176
|$8,866
|$7,242
|$8,120
|$7,094
|$54,498
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,781
|$17,005
|$15,387
|$20,540
|$19,597
|$108,311
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 X6 SUV xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$1,189
|$1,230
|$5,749
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$706
|$3,619
|$3,844
|$8,169
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,908
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,092
|Financing
|$3,852
|$3,098
|$2,294
|$1,435
|$518
|$11,197
|Depreciation
|$18,249
|$6,981
|$5,702
|$6,394
|$5,586
|$42,912
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,174
|$13,390
|$12,116
|$16,173
|$15,431
|$85,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 X6 SUV sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,361
|$1,410
|$1,458
|$1,510
|$1,562
|$7,301
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$897
|$4,596
|$4,882
|$10,375
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,693
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,927
|Financing
|$4,892
|$3,934
|$2,913
|$1,822
|$658
|$14,220
|Depreciation
|$23,176
|$8,866
|$7,242
|$8,120
|$7,094
|$54,498
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,781
|$17,005
|$15,387
|$20,540
|$19,597
|$108,311
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 BMW X6 in Virginia is:not available
