Used 2018 BMW X6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X6 SUV
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,760*
Total Cash Price
$56,775
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$107,645*
Total Cash Price
$72,104
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$107,645*
Total Cash Price
$72,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 X6 SUV xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,168
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$1,276
|$1,315
|$6,201
|Maintenance
|$539
|$2,506
|$4,028
|$2,698
|$2,610
|$12,381
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,142
|$1,761
|$1,898
|$2,043
|$6,844
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,003
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,187
|Financing
|$3,053
|$2,456
|$1,818
|$1,137
|$411
|$8,875
|Depreciation
|$12,292
|$6,521
|$5,740
|$5,087
|$4,566
|$34,206
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,770
|$13,066
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,516
|$16,409
|$17,243
|$14,831
|$13,761
|$84,760
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 X6 SUV sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,574
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$7,875
|Maintenance
|$685
|$3,183
|$5,116
|$3,426
|$3,315
|$15,724
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,450
|$2,236
|$2,410
|$2,595
|$8,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,814
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,047
|Financing
|$3,877
|$3,119
|$2,309
|$1,444
|$522
|$11,271
|Depreciation
|$15,611
|$8,282
|$7,290
|$6,460
|$5,799
|$43,442
|Fuel
|$3,125
|$3,219
|$3,316
|$3,415
|$3,518
|$16,594
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,595
|$20,839
|$21,899
|$18,835
|$17,476
|$107,645
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 BMW X6 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
