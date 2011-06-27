Used 2017 BMW X6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X6 SUV
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,582*
Total Cash Price
$46,398
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$97,259*
Total Cash Price
$58,925
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$97,259*
Total Cash Price
$58,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 X6 SUV xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,207
|$5,691
|Maintenance
|$1,461
|$3,291
|$2,213
|$1,740
|$3,838
|$12,543
|Repairs
|$1,122
|$1,715
|$1,850
|$1,993
|$2,146
|$8,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,464
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,648
|Financing
|$2,495
|$2,007
|$1,485
|$930
|$336
|$7,253
|Depreciation
|$10,346
|$5,408
|$4,757
|$4,216
|$3,784
|$28,511
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,053
|$15,726
|$13,708
|$12,383
|$13,712
|$76,582
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 X6 SUV xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,487
|$1,533
|$7,228
|Maintenance
|$1,855
|$4,180
|$2,811
|$2,210
|$4,874
|$15,930
|Repairs
|$1,425
|$2,178
|$2,350
|$2,531
|$2,725
|$11,209
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,129
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,363
|Financing
|$3,169
|$2,549
|$1,886
|$1,181
|$427
|$9,211
|Depreciation
|$13,139
|$6,868
|$6,041
|$5,354
|$4,806
|$36,209
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,737
|$19,972
|$17,409
|$15,726
|$17,414
|$97,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 X6 SUV sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,487
|$1,533
|$7,228
|Maintenance
|$1,855
|$4,180
|$2,811
|$2,210
|$4,874
|$15,930
|Repairs
|$1,425
|$2,178
|$2,350
|$2,531
|$2,725
|$11,209
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,129
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,363
|Financing
|$3,169
|$2,549
|$1,886
|$1,181
|$427
|$9,211
|Depreciation
|$13,139
|$6,868
|$6,041
|$5,354
|$4,806
|$36,209
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,737
|$19,972
|$17,409
|$15,726
|$17,414
|$97,259
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 BMW X6 in Virginia is:not available
