Used 2016 BMW X6 sDrive35i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$60,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$60,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.2/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$60,600
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$60,600
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$60,600
Driver Assistance Plusyes
M Sportyes
Premium Packageyes
xLineyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Ivory White/Black Bi-Color Interior Design Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Cognac/Black Bi-Color Interior Design Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$60,600
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$60,600
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$60,600
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,600
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Nappa Leather Dashboardyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$60,600
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,600
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,600
20" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Double Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
Aluminum Running Boardsyes
20" M Double Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" Y-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
Space-Saver Spareyes
20" Star Spoke High Gloss Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
Soft-Close Automatic Doorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$60,600
Maximum cargo capacity59.7 cu.ft.
Length193.8 in.
Curb weight4630 lbs.
Gross weight6010 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height66.5 in.
Maximum payload1110 lbs.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width78.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$60,600
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Dark Olive Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Coral Red/Black Dakota, leather
  • Cognac/Black Bi-Color Nappa, leather
  • Terra Dakota, leather
  • Canberra Beige/Black Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Bi-Color Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White and Black Dakota, leather
  • Cognac Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$60,600
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$60,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$60,600
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
