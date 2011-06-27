Used 2016 BMW X6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X6 SUV
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$90,733*
Total Cash Price
$48,801
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$90,733*
Total Cash Price
$48,801
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,443*
Total Cash Price
$38,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 X6 SUV xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,487
|$1,533
|$7,228
|Maintenance
|$3,872
|$2,780
|$2,158
|$2,435
|$4,498
|$15,743
|Repairs
|$2,140
|$2,289
|$2,468
|$2,658
|$2,860
|$12,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,602
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,836
|Financing
|$2,625
|$2,109
|$1,563
|$977
|$354
|$7,629
|Depreciation
|$11,453
|$5,751
|$5,060
|$4,486
|$4,025
|$30,773
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,712
|$17,126
|$15,570
|$15,005
|$16,320
|$90,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 X6 SUV sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,487
|$1,533
|$7,228
|Maintenance
|$3,872
|$2,780
|$2,158
|$2,435
|$4,498
|$15,743
|Repairs
|$2,140
|$2,289
|$2,468
|$2,658
|$2,860
|$12,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,602
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,836
|Financing
|$2,625
|$2,109
|$1,563
|$977
|$354
|$7,629
|Depreciation
|$11,453
|$5,751
|$5,060
|$4,486
|$4,025
|$30,773
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,712
|$17,126
|$15,570
|$15,005
|$16,320
|$90,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 X6 SUV xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,207
|$5,691
|Maintenance
|$3,049
|$2,189
|$1,699
|$1,917
|$3,542
|$12,396
|Repairs
|$1,685
|$1,802
|$1,943
|$2,093
|$2,252
|$9,775
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,049
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,233
|Financing
|$2,067
|$1,661
|$1,231
|$769
|$279
|$6,007
|Depreciation
|$9,018
|$4,528
|$3,984
|$3,532
|$3,169
|$24,231
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,033
|$13,485
|$12,260
|$11,815
|$12,850
|$71,443
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 X6
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 BMW X6 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2016 BMW X6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019