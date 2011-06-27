  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X6
  4. Used 2015 BMW X6
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i Features & Specs

More about the 2015 X6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,900
See X6 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.2/604.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,900
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
xLineyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Ivory White/Black Bi-Color Interior Design Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Cognac/Black Bi-Color Interior Design Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,900
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Nappa Leather Dashboardyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Side and Top View Camerasyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.5 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,900
20" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" M Double Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
Aluminum Running Boardsyes
20" M Double Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
19" Y-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
Space-Saver Spareyes
20" Star Spoke High Gloss Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
Soft-Close Automatic Doorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Length193.8 in.
Curb weight4750 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height67.0 in.
Maximum payload1110 lbs.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width78.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Exterior Colors
  • Flamenco Red Metallic
  • Dark Olive Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cognac/Black Bi-Color Nappa, leather
  • Cognac Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Bi-Color Nappa, premium leather
  • Canberra Beige Dakota, leather
  • Coral Red Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Terra Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White and Black Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See X6 Inventory

Related Used 2015 BMW X6 xDrive35i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles