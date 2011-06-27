Used 2015 BMW X6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
X6 SUV
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,740*
Total Cash Price
$41,208
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,740*
Total Cash Price
$41,208
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,512*
Total Cash Price
$32,447
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X6 SUV xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$1,431
|$1,473
|$1,518
|$7,160
|Maintenance
|$2,760
|$2,106
|$2,408
|$4,234
|$4,002
|$15,509
|Repairs
|$2,248
|$2,403
|$2,591
|$2,790
|$3,005
|$13,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,209
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,442
|Financing
|$2,216
|$1,782
|$1,320
|$826
|$298
|$6,441
|Depreciation
|$10,737
|$5,300
|$4,529
|$3,860
|$3,294
|$27,719
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,047
|$15,644
|$15,020
|$16,006
|$15,023
|$85,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X6 SUV sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,349
|$1,389
|$1,431
|$1,473
|$1,518
|$7,160
|Maintenance
|$2,760
|$2,106
|$2,408
|$4,234
|$4,002
|$15,509
|Repairs
|$2,248
|$2,403
|$2,591
|$2,790
|$3,005
|$13,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,209
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,442
|Financing
|$2,216
|$1,782
|$1,320
|$826
|$298
|$6,441
|Depreciation
|$10,737
|$5,300
|$4,529
|$3,860
|$3,294
|$27,719
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,047
|$15,644
|$15,020
|$16,006
|$15,023
|$85,740
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 X6 SUV xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$5,638
|Maintenance
|$2,173
|$1,658
|$1,896
|$3,334
|$3,151
|$12,212
|Repairs
|$1,770
|$1,892
|$2,040
|$2,197
|$2,366
|$10,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,739
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,923
|Financing
|$1,745
|$1,403
|$1,039
|$650
|$235
|$5,072
|Depreciation
|$8,454
|$4,173
|$3,566
|$3,039
|$2,594
|$21,826
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,935
|$12,318
|$11,827
|$12,603
|$11,829
|$67,512
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW X6 in Virginia is:not available
