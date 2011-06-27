  1. Home
Used 2014 BMW X6 xDrive50i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$71,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.6/470.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque450 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Premium Sound Packageyes
M Performance Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Sport Activity Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
BMW Individual Compositionyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Enhanced Premium Soundyes
BMW Appsyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Nappa Leather Dashboardyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Sport Seatsyes
3 Rear Seatsyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" Wheel/Tire Upgradeyes
Running Boardsyes
Full LED Lightsyes
Soft-Close Automatic Doorsyes
Measurements
Front track64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.7 cu.ft.
Length192.0 in.
Curb weight5225 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Marrakesh Brown Metallic
  • Pearl Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Citrin Black Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige Nevada, leather
  • Black Nevada, leather
  • Sand Beige Perforated Nevada, leather
  • Oyster Nevada, leather
  • Saddle Brown Nevada, leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Criollo Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Champagne Full Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White and Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Platinum/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Perforated Nevada, leather
  • Vermilion Red Nevada, leather
Tires & Wheels
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles