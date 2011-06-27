  1. Home
Used 2008 BMW X6 xDrive50i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,000
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,000
Torque450 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,000
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,000
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,000
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,000
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,000
16 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,000
Front track64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.7 cu.ft.
Length192.1 in.
Curb weight5269 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.6 cu.ft.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track67.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,000
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Alpine White
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Monaco Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Tasman Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Oyster, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Sand, leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Chateau, leather
  • Chateau Red, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
