2022 BMW X6 M Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 BMW X6 M

Base

4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Standard APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Vehicle must be financed through BMW Financial Services.

    3.39% APR financing for 12 months at $84.87 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.39% APR financing for 60 months at $18.15 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.79% APR financing for 61 months at $18.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.79% APR financing for 72 months at $15.55 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.69% APR financing for 73 months at $15.77 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.69% APR financing for 84 months at $13.99 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    3.39%1202/01/202202/28/2022
    3.39%6002/01/202202/28/2022
    3.79%6102/01/202202/28/2022
    3.79%7202/01/202202/28/2022
    4.69%7302/01/202202/28/2022
    4.69%8402/01/202202/28/2022
