Requirements and Restrictions:

Vehicle must be financed through BMW Financial Services.

3.39% APR financing for 12 months at $84.87 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.39% APR financing for 60 months at $18.15 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.79% APR financing for 61 months at $18.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.79% APR financing for 72 months at $15.55 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.69% APR financing for 73 months at $15.77 per month, per $1,000 financed. 4.69% APR financing for 84 months at $13.99 per month, per $1,000 financed.