Used 2013 BMW X6 M Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 X6 M
Overview
Starting MSRP
$92,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$92,900
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$92,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.8/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$92,900
Torque500 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower555 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$92,900
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$92,900
Premium Sound Packageyes
Rear Climate Packageyes
Active Ventilated Seat Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$92,900
diversity antennayes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$92,900
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$92,900
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$92,900
Head-Up Displayyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
6-Disc DVD Changeryes
BMW Appsyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
3 Rear Seatsyes
Nappa Leather Dashboard and Center Consoleyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$92,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$92,900
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$92,900
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$92,900
Full LED Lightsyes
Space-Saver Spare Tireyes
Soft-Close Automatic Doorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$92,900
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5324 lbs.
Gross weight6261 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Maximum payload937 lbs.
Length192.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Height66.3 in.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width78.1 in.
Rear track65.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$92,900
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Monte Carlo Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Mugello Red Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone II Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone II Perforated Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Cinnamon Full Merino, premium leather
  • Bamboo Beige Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Perforated Full Merino, premium leather
  • Bamboo Beige Perforated Full Merino, premium leather
  • Bamboo Beige Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$92,900
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
315/35R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$92,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$92,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles