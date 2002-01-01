Skip to main content
2023 BMW X5 Cost to Own

More about the 2023 X5

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

X5 SUV

sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)

True Cost to Own

$76,876*

Total Cash Price

$71,251

M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$106,689*

Total Cash Price

$98,693

xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)

True Cost to Own

$79,996*

Total Cash Price

$74,518

X5 Plug-in Hybrid

xDrive45e 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

True Cost to Own

N/A*

Total Cash Price

N/A

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$38,405

Taxes & Fees

$3,077

Financing

$6,715

Fuel

$15,439

Insurance

$5,160

Repairs

$2,887

Maintenance

$5,193

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2023 X5 SUV sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)

Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$962$996$1,031$1,067$1,104$5,160
Maintenance$0$0$699$3,057$1,437$5,193
Repairs$0$0$0$1,137$1,750$2,887
Taxes & Fees$2,893$46$46$46$46$3,077
Financing$2,344$1,863$1,364$843$301$6,715
Depreciation$12,729$7,265$5,939$6,656$5,816$38,405
Fuel$2,908$2,995$3,085$3,178$3,273$15,439
True Cost to Own®$21,836$13,165$12,164$15,984$13,727$76,876

Selected Model:

2023 X5 SUV M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,326$1,372$1,420$1,470$1,522$7,110
Maintenance$0$0$908$3,319$2,616$6,843
Repairs$0$0$0$1,203$1,852$3,055
Taxes & Fees$3,986$46$46$46$46$4,170
Financing$3,247$2,581$1,888$1,168$418$9,302
Depreciation$19,902$10,353$8,463$9,485$8,282$56,485
Fuel$3,715$3,827$3,941$4,060$4,181$19,724
True Cost to Own®$32,176$18,179$16,666$20,751$18,917$106,689

Selected Model:

2023 X5 SUV xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,009$1,044$1,081$1,119$1,158$5,411
Maintenance$0$0$699$3,057$1,437$5,193
Repairs$0$0$0$1,203$1,852$3,055
Taxes & Fees$3,023$46$46$46$46$3,207
Financing$2,451$1,949$1,426$882$315$7,023
Depreciation$14,437$7,423$6,065$6,801$5,942$40,668
Fuel$2,908$2,995$3,085$3,178$3,273$15,439
True Cost to Own®$23,828$13,457$12,402$16,286$14,023$79,996

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Shop nowLearn about the 2023 X5 

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 BMW X5 in Virginia is:

not available
