2023 BMW X5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
X5 SUV
sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,876*
Total Cash Price
$71,251
M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$106,689*
Total Cash Price
$98,693
xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,996*
Total Cash Price
$74,518
X5 Plug-in Hybrid
xDrive45e 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2023 X5 SUV sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$996
|$1,031
|$1,067
|$1,104
|$5,160
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$699
|$3,057
|$1,437
|$5,193
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,137
|$1,750
|$2,887
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,893
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,077
|Financing
|$2,344
|$1,863
|$1,364
|$843
|$301
|$6,715
|Depreciation
|$12,729
|$7,265
|$5,939
|$6,656
|$5,816
|$38,405
|Fuel
|$2,908
|$2,995
|$3,085
|$3,178
|$3,273
|$15,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,836
|$13,165
|$12,164
|$15,984
|$13,727
|$76,876
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2023 X5 SUV M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,326
|$1,372
|$1,420
|$1,470
|$1,522
|$7,110
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$908
|$3,319
|$2,616
|$6,843
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,986
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$4,170
|Financing
|$3,247
|$2,581
|$1,888
|$1,168
|$418
|$9,302
|Depreciation
|$19,902
|$10,353
|$8,463
|$9,485
|$8,282
|$56,485
|Fuel
|$3,715
|$3,827
|$3,941
|$4,060
|$4,181
|$19,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,176
|$18,179
|$16,666
|$20,751
|$18,917
|$106,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2023 X5 SUV xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,119
|$1,158
|$5,411
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$699
|$3,057
|$1,437
|$5,193
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,023
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,207
|Financing
|$2,451
|$1,949
|$1,426
|$882
|$315
|$7,023
|Depreciation
|$14,437
|$7,423
|$6,065
|$6,801
|$5,942
|$40,668
|Fuel
|$2,908
|$2,995
|$3,085
|$3,178
|$3,273
|$15,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,828
|$13,457
|$12,402
|$16,286
|$14,023
|$79,996
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 BMW X5 in Virginia is:not available
