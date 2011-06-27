  1. Home
2022 BMW X5 M50i Specs & Features

More about the 2022 X5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$82,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.4/481.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower523 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Executive Package +$3,300
Parking Assistance Package +$800
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
Climate Comfort Package +$700
Dynamic Handling Package +$2,600
Premium Package +$1,000
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
464 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Glass Controls +$650
Anthracite Alcantara Headliner +$650
Rear Manual Side Window Shades +$250
Heated Front Seats Armrests and Steering Wheel +$250
Leather Dashboard +$850
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System +$3,400
Front Massaging Seats +$1,000
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
22" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Tires Non Run-Flat Tires +$1,900
22" M V-Spoke Cerium Gray Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$1,900
22" M Double-Spoke Black Wheels w/Performance Tires Non Run-Flat Tires +$1,900
21" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$950
Extended Shadowline Trim +$300
Trailer Hitch +$550
Space-Saver Spare +$150
Dimensions
Angle of approach23.9 degrees
Angle of departure21.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5260 lbs.
Gross weight6559 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.7 in.
Length194.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload985 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.9 in.
Wheel base117.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Ametrin Metallic
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Manhattan Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Arctic Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cognac Vernasca, leather
  • Canberra Beige Vernasca, leather
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Vernasca, leather
  • Ivory White/Night Blue Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Coffee Vernasca, leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Coffee Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Vernasca, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/45R H tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
