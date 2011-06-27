  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5
  4. 2022 BMW X5
  5. Specs & Features

2022 BMW X5 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 X5
More about the 2022 X5
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,400
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)459.9/569.4 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Premium Package +$1,250
Parking Assistance Package +$800
Climate Comfort Package +$1,100
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
Executive Package +$3,550
M Sport Package +$4,700
Luxury Seating Package +$1,600
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
10 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Glass Controls +$650
Anthracite Alcantara Headliner +$650
Rear Manual Side Window Shades +$250
3rd Row Seat + Air Suspension +$2,300
Heated Front Seats Armrests and Steering Wheel +$250
Multi-Contour Seats +$750
4-Zone Automatic Climate Control +$500
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room39.4 in.
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
22" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Tires Non Run-Flat Tires +$1,900
21" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$950
21" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$1,550
20" M Star-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
20" V-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires +$600
22" M Double-Spoke Black Wheels w/Performance Tires Non Run-Flat Tires +$1,900
Extended Shadowline Trim +$300
Trailer Hitch +$550
Space-Saver Spare +$150
Aluminum Running Boards +$400
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4828 lbs.
Gross weight6122 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height68.7 in.
Length194.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload974 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.9 in.
Wheel base117.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Manhattan Green Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Arctic Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Canberra Beige/Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Cognac Vernasca, leather
  • Canberra Beige Vernasca, leather
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Vernasca, leather
  • Ivory White/Night Blue Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Coffee Vernasca, leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Coffee Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Vernasca, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
265/50R H tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 BMW X5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest updates on new cars

Other models