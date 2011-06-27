  1. Home
2021 BMW X5 M50i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.4/481.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower523 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Driving Assistance Professional Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
464 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front Massaging Seatsyes
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Anthracite Alcantara Headlineryes
Front and Rear Heated Seatsyes
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Front Seats Armrests and Steering Wheelyes
Leather Dashboardyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Trailer Hitchyes
22" M Double-Spoke Black Wheels w/Performance Tires Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
21" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
22" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Tires Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
Extended Shadowline Trimyes
Space-Saver Spareyes
22" M V-Spoke CeriumGray Wheels w/Performance Tires Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity72.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5260 lbs.
Gross weight6245 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.9 degrees
Maximum payload882 lbs.
Angle of departure21.6 degrees
Length194.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base117.1 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Arctic Grey Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Ametrin Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cognac Vernasca, leather
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Vernasca, leather
  • Canberra Beige Vernasca, leather
  • Ivory White/Night Blue Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Vernasca, leather
  • Coffee Vernasca, leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Coffee Extended Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Run flat tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/45R H tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

