2020 BMW X5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X5 SUV
sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$104,310*
Total Cash Price
$84,952
xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,134*
Total Cash Price
$66,891
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$104,310*
Total Cash Price
$84,952
X5 M50i
M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$90,347*
Total Cash Price
$73,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 X5 SUV sDrive40i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,326
|$1,373
|$1,421
|$1,471
|$6,872
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$897
|$5,486
|$4,942
|$11,325
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,453
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,687
|Financing
|$4,568
|$3,674
|$2,720
|$1,702
|$615
|$13,279
|Depreciation
|$17,852
|$9,789
|$7,997
|$8,966
|$7,832
|$52,437
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,572
|$17,337
|$15,610
|$21,802
|$19,990
|$104,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 X5 SUV xDrive40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,119
|$1,158
|$5,411
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$706
|$4,320
|$3,891
|$8,917
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,719
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,903
|Financing
|$3,597
|$2,893
|$2,142
|$1,340
|$484
|$10,456
|Depreciation
|$14,057
|$7,708
|$6,297
|$7,060
|$6,167
|$41,289
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,285
|$13,651
|$12,291
|$17,167
|$15,740
|$82,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 X5 SUV xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,326
|$1,373
|$1,421
|$1,471
|$6,872
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$897
|$5,486
|$4,942
|$11,325
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,453
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,687
|Financing
|$4,568
|$3,674
|$2,720
|$1,702
|$615
|$13,279
|Depreciation
|$17,852
|$9,789
|$7,997
|$8,966
|$7,832
|$52,437
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,572
|$17,337
|$15,610
|$21,802
|$19,990
|$104,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 X5 M50i M50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$1,189
|$1,231
|$1,274
|$5,952
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$777
|$4,752
|$4,280
|$9,809
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,323
|$2,037
|$3,361
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,991
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,193
|Financing
|$3,957
|$3,182
|$2,356
|$1,474
|$532
|$11,502
|Depreciation
|$15,463
|$8,479
|$6,927
|$7,766
|$6,784
|$45,418
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,614
|$15,016
|$13,520
|$18,884
|$17,314
|$90,347
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 X5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 BMW X5 in Virginia is:not available
