2019 BMW X5 xDrive50i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$75,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$75,750
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$75,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.3/481.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$75,750
Torque479 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower456 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$75,750
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$75,750
Driving Assistance Professional Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Comfort Handling Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Parking Assistance Packageyes
Off-Road Packageyes
Premium Package 2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$75,750
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
464 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$75,750
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$75,750
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$75,750
Gesture Controlyes
Glass Controlsyes
Luggage-Compartment Packageyes
Leather Dashboardyes
Heated Front Seats Armrests and Steering Wheelyes
Head-up Displayyes
Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Coloryes
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Front and Rear Heated Seatsyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Systemyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$75,750
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$75,750
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.8 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$75,750
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$75,750
Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlightyes
20" V-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
22" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Tires Non Run-Flatyes
Trailer Hitchyes
21" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
21" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
20" M Star-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tiresyes
Aluminum Running Boardsyes
Acoustic Glassyes
21" Y-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
Space-Saver Spareyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$75,750
Maximum cargo capacity72.3 cu.ft.
Length194.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7200 lbs.
Curb weight5170 lbs.
Gross weight6460 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height69.0 in.
Maximum payload871 lbs.
Wheel base117.1 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$75,750
Exterior Colors
  • Ametrin Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Arctic Grey Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Sunstone Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Pyrite Brown Metallic
  • Terra Brown Metallic
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Amarone/Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Coffee Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Canberra Beige Vernasca, leather
  • Coffee Vernasca, leather
  • Cognac Vernasca, leather
  • Black Vernasca, leather
  • Tartufo Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White Vernasca, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$75,750
Run flat tiresyes
265/50R H tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$75,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$75,750
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

