2019 BMW X5 xDrive50i Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|372.3/481.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|Torque
|479 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.4 l
|Horsepower
|456 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|Driving Assistance Professional Package
|yes
|Luxury Seating Package
|yes
|Comfort Handling Package
|yes
|Executive Package
|yes
|M Sport Package
|yes
|Dynamic Handling Package
|yes
|Parking Assistance Package
|yes
|Off-Road Package
|yes
|Premium Package 2
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|16 total speakers
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|464 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|Gesture Control
|yes
|Glass Controls
|yes
|Luggage-Compartment Package
|yes
|Leather Dashboard
|yes
|Heated Front Seats Armrests and Steering Wheel
|yes
|Head-up Display
|yes
|Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Color
|yes
|Rear Manual Side Window Shades
|yes
|Front and Rear Heated Seats
|yes
|Rear-Seat Entertainment Professional
|yes
|Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
|yes
|Active Cruise Control
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|39.8 in.
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.0 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight
|yes
|20" V-Spoke Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|22" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Tires Non Run-Flat
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|21" Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|21" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|20" M Star-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/All-Season Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|Aluminum Running Boards
|yes
|Acoustic Glass
|yes
|21" Y-Spoke Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires
|yes
|Space-Saver Spare
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|Maximum cargo capacity
|72.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|194.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7200 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5170 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6460 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|33.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|69.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|871 lbs.
|Wheel base
|117.1 in.
|Width
|78.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|Run flat tires
|yes
|265/50R H tires
|yes
|19 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$75,750
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
