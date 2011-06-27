Used 2018 BMW X5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X5 SUV
xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,180*
Total Cash Price
$59,742
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,440*
Total Cash Price
$51,745
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,945*
Total Cash Price
$47,041
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,943*
Total Cash Price
$48,923
X5 Hybrid
xDrive40e iPerformance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,180*
Total Cash Price
$59,742
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 X5 SUV xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$6,803
|Maintenance
|$669
|$2,938
|$5,301
|$2,841
|$3,146
|$14,895
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,450
|$2,236
|$2,410
|$2,595
|$8,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,171
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,405
|Financing
|$3,213
|$2,583
|$1,913
|$1,198
|$432
|$9,338
|Depreciation
|$13,628
|$7,235
|$6,367
|$5,643
|$5,065
|$37,937
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,621
|$18,321
|$20,053
|$16,455
|$15,729
|$95,180
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 X5 SUV sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$1,250
|$5,893
|Maintenance
|$580
|$2,544
|$4,591
|$2,461
|$2,725
|$12,901
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,256
|$1,937
|$2,088
|$2,247
|$7,528
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,747
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,949
|Financing
|$2,783
|$2,237
|$1,657
|$1,037
|$374
|$8,088
|Depreciation
|$11,804
|$6,267
|$5,514
|$4,887
|$4,387
|$32,859
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,516
|$2,591
|$12,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,326
|$15,869
|$17,369
|$14,253
|$13,624
|$82,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 X5 SUV xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$5,357
|Maintenance
|$527
|$2,313
|$4,174
|$2,237
|$2,477
|$11,728
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,142
|$1,761
|$1,898
|$2,043
|$6,844
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,497
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,681
|Financing
|$2,530
|$2,034
|$1,506
|$943
|$340
|$7,353
|Depreciation
|$10,731
|$5,697
|$5,013
|$4,443
|$3,988
|$29,872
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,387
|$14,426
|$15,790
|$12,957
|$12,385
|$74,945
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 X5 SUV xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,113
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$5,571
|Maintenance
|$548
|$2,406
|$4,341
|$2,326
|$2,576
|$12,197
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,188
|$1,831
|$1,974
|$2,125
|$7,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,597
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,788
|Financing
|$2,631
|$2,115
|$1,566
|$981
|$354
|$7,647
|Depreciation
|$11,160
|$5,925
|$5,214
|$4,621
|$4,148
|$31,067
|Fuel
|$2,177
|$2,241
|$2,309
|$2,378
|$2,449
|$11,554
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,162
|$15,003
|$16,422
|$13,475
|$12,880
|$77,943
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 X5 Hybrid xDrive40e iPerformance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$1,401
|$1,443
|$6,803
|Maintenance
|$669
|$2,938
|$5,301
|$2,841
|$3,146
|$14,895
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,450
|$2,236
|$2,410
|$2,595
|$8,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,171
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,405
|Financing
|$3,213
|$2,583
|$1,913
|$1,198
|$432
|$9,338
|Depreciation
|$13,628
|$7,235
|$6,367
|$5,643
|$5,065
|$37,937
|Fuel
|$2,658
|$2,737
|$2,819
|$2,904
|$2,991
|$14,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,621
|$18,321
|$20,053
|$16,455
|$15,729
|$95,180
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 BMW X5 in Virginia is:not available
