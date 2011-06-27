  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5
  4. Used 2017 BMW X5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 BMW X5 sDrive35i Features & Specs

More about the 2017 X5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,600
See X5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.2/560.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Mocha Interior Design Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Ivory White Interior Design Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,600
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Merino Leather Packageyes
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
Merino Leather Dashboardyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Leather Dashboardyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Comfort Rear Seatsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
3rd Row Seat + Rear Axle Air Suspensionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,600
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,600
20" M Double Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Roof Rails in Satin Aluminumyes
19" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" M Double Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Aluminum Running Boardsyes
20" M Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
20" Y-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Space-Saver Spareyes
Soft-Close Automatic Doorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Length193.3 in.
Curb weight4625 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height69.4 in.
Maximum payload1110 lbs.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Atlas Cedar Metallic
  • Azurite Black Metallic
  • Ruby Black Metallic
  • Pearl Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Black Dakota, leather
  • Mocha Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Terra Dakota, leather
  • Mocha Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Amaro Brown Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Nutmeg Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Smoke White Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Criollo Brown Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Taupe Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Canberra Beige/Black Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,600
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See X5 Inventory

Related Used 2017 BMW X5 sDrive35i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles