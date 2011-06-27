  1. Home
Used 2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i Features & Specs

More about the 2016 X5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403.2/537.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.4 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,000
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$57,000
Driver Assistance Plusyes
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
xLineyes
Mocha Interior Design Packageyes
Ivory White Interior Design Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,000
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,000
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,000
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,000
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Comfort Rear Seatsyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Leather Dashboardyes
3rd Row Seat + Rear Axle Air Suspensionyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,000
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
Front head room40.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,000
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,000
19" Multi-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" M Double Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Orbit Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Aluminum Running Boardsyes
20" M Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
20" Y-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Space-Saver Spareyes
Soft-Close Automatic Doorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,000
Length192.4 in.
Curb weight4790 lbs.
Gross weight6250 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height69.4 in.
Maximum payload1110 lbs.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,000
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Jet Black
Interior Colors
  • Ivory White Nappa, premium leather
  • Mocha Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Mocha Nappa, premium leather
  • Canberra Beige/Black Dakota, leather
  • Terra Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,000
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/50R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,000
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles