  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5
  4. Used 2015 BMW X5
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 BMW X5 sDrive35i Features & Specs

More about the 2015 X5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,900
See X5 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.6/604.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,900
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Premium Packageyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
xLineyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Mocha Interior Design Packageyes
Ivory White Interior Design Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,900
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integrationyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Surround Viewyes
Leather Dashboardyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Comfort Rear Seatsyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
3rd Row Seat + Rear Axle Air Suspensionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,900
19" M Double Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
19" Orbit Grey Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
Aluminum Running Boardsyes
19" V-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/All-Season Tiresyes
20" M Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
20" Y-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Space-Saver Spareyes
Soft-Close Automatic Doorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Length193.2 in.
Curb weight4680 lbs.
Gross weight6070 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height69.4 in.
Maximum payload1110 lbs.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ivory White/Black Dakota, leather
  • Canberra Beige Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White Nappa, premium leather
  • Mocha Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Terra Dakota, leather
  • Mocha Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,900
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
255/55R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See X5 Inventory

Related Used 2015 BMW X5 sDrive35i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles