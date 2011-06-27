  1. Home
Used 2013 BMW X5 xDrive35i Sport Activity Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/517.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Luxury Seating Packageyes
M Sport Packageyes
Premium Sound Packageyes
M Performance Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
BMW Appsyes
Navigation Systemyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Sirius Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Nappa Leather Dashboard and Center Consoleyes
3rd Row Seatyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Soft-Close Automatic Doorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.0 in.
leatheryes
Front head room36.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Automatic High Beamsyes
Running Boardsyes
19" Y-Spoke Wheelsyes
Space-Saver Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Front track64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4960 lbs.
Gross weight6371 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Angle of approach24.5 degrees
Maximum payload1290 lbs.
Angle of departure22.8 degrees
Length191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Platinum Gray Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Vermilion Red Metallic
  • Orion Silver Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Sparkling Bronze Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cinnamon Brown Nevada, premium leather
  • Black Nevada, premium leather
  • Black Perforated Nevada, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Sand Beige Nevada, premium leather
  • Sand Beige Perforated Nevada, premium leather
  • Oyster Nevada, premium leather
  • Sand Beige Nappa, premium leather
  • Tobacco Nevada, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
315/35R W tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
