Used 2009 BMW X5 xDrive48i Features & Specs

More about the 2009 X5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,200
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,200
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,200
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Front track64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5335 lbs.
Gross weight6537 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach24.5 degrees
Maximum payload1202 lbs.
Angle of departure22.8 degrees
Length191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height69.5 in.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Platinum Bronze Metallic
  • Mineral Green Metallic
  • Deep Green Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Monaco Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Tobacco, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Tobacco, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,200
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
255/55R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,200
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
