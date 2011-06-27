  1. Home
Used 2002 BMW X5 4.6is Features & Specs

More about the 2002 X5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$66,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$66,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.3/388.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$66,200
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$66,200
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$66,200
diversity antennayes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereoyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$66,200
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$66,200
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$66,200
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$66,200
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room39.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$66,200
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$66,200
Front track61.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4824 lbs.
Gross weight6005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd.
Length183.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height67.2 in.
Wheel base111 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$66,200
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Estoril Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Silver
  • Imola Red
  • Black/Red
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$66,200
315/35R Z tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$66,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$66,200
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
