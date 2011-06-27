  1. Home
Used 2000 BMW X5 4.4i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/393.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.6 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque324 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room39.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity54 cu.ft.
Length183.7 in.
Curb weight4828 lbs.
Gross weight6005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Height67.2 in.
Maximum payload1177.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Mahogany Brown Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Topaz Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Pastel Green
  • Gray
  • Sand
