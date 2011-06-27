Used 2000 BMW X5 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.2/393.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|324 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.4 l
|Horsepower
|282 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Standard
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|39.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|54 cu.ft.
|Length
|183.7 in.
|Curb weight
|4828 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6005 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|67.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|1177.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|111.0 in.
|Width
|73.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
