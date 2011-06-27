  1. Home
2022 BMW X5 M Specs & Features

More about the 2022 X5 M
Overview
Starting MSRP
$105,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG15 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.7/394.2 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower600 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity1,080 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Driving Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
Competition Package +$9,300
M Driver's Package +$2,500
Executive Package +$2,600
Competition Package 2 +$9,300
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
16 total speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
464 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
automatic parking assistyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System +$3,400
Mobility Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room39.8 in.
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
21"/22" M Star-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tires +$650
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,425 lbs.
Gross weight6,615 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.9 in.
Length195.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity72.3 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1,080 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors87.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.3 in.
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Wheel base117.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Donington Grey Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Toronto Red Metallic
  • Manhattan Green Metallic
  • Ametrin Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Marina Bay Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Adelaide Grey Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino/Midrand Beige, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sakhir Orange/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone Extended Merino, premium leather
  • Ivory White/Night Blue Full Merino, premium leather
  • Taruma Brown Full Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
21 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
315/35R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
