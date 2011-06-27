  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5 M
  4. 2021 BMW X5 M
  5. Specs & Features

2021 BMW X5 M Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 X5 M
More about the 2021 X5 M
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$105,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.7/394.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Engine
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Packages
M Driver's Packageyes
Driving Assistance Professional Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Competition Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
600 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Alcantara Headliner in Upholstery Coloryes
Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Systemyes
Mobility Kityes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.8 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
21"/22" M Star-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Non Run-Flat Tiresyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity72.3 cu.ft.
Length195.0 in.
Curb weight5425 lbs.
Gross weight6615 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height68.9 in.
Maximum payload1080 lbs.
Wheel base117.0 in.
Width79.3 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Marina Bay Blue Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Toronto Red Metallic
  • Manhattan Green Metallic
  • Ametrin Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Donington Grey Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • (Ind) Dravit Grey Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taruma Brown Full Merino, premium leather
  • Adelaide Grey Full Merino, premium leather
  • (Ind) Ivory White/Tartufo Full Merino, premium leather
  • Silverstone Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Full Merino/Midrand Beige, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sakhir Orange/Black Full Merino, premium leather
  • Black Extended Merino, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
21 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
315/35R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 BMW X5 M Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars