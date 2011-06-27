  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X5 M
  4. Used 2010 BMW X5 M
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 BMW X5 M Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 X5 M
Overview
Starting MSRP
$85,500
See X5 M Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$85,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Torque500 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower555 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Rear Climate Packageyes
Premium Sound Packageyes
Active Ventilated Seat Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$85,500
diversity antennayes
230 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD stereoyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$85,500
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Red Brown Grained Wood Trimyes
Perforated Merino Leatheryes
Extended Merino Leatheryes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Piano Black Trimyes
Nappa Leather Dashboard and Center Consoleyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
Head-up Displayyes
Full Merino Leatheryes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Carbon Leather Interior Trimyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$85,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,500
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Automatic High Beamsyes
High-Gloss Roof Railsyes
Power Tailgateyes
Space-Saver Spareyes
Soft-Close Automatic Doorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity75.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight5368 lbs.
Gross weight6405 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Maximum payload1323 lbs.
Length191.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity6615 lbs.
Height69.4 in.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track65.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Exterior Colors
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Monte Carlo Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cinnamon, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Bamboo Beige, premium leather
  • Sakhir Orange, premium leather
  • Silverstone II, premium leather
  • Silverstone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$85,500
315/35R20 110W tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$85,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$85,500
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See X5 M Inventory

Related Used 2010 BMW X5 M Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles