2022 BMW X4 M40i Specs & Features

More about the 2022 X4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)361.2/447.2 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower382 hp @ 5,800 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1,800 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity957 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Professional Package +$1,700
Shadowline Package +$400
Parking Assistance Package +$700
Premium Package +$1,600
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
12 total speakersyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Harman Kardon Surround Sound System +$875
Front Ventilated Seats +$350
Heated Steering Wheel +$190
Wireless Charging +$500
Drive Recorder +$100
Front and Rear Heated Seats +$350
Heated Front Seats +$500
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Space-Saver Spare +$150
Roof Rails in High-Gloss Shadowline +$250
19" M Y-Spoke Bi-Color Midnight Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tiresyes
20" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$600
20" M Double-Spoke Jet Black Wheels w/High Performance Non-Run-Flat Tires +$600
20" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$600
20" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$600
Without Lines Designation Outsideyes
21" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$1,550
21" BMW Individual Bi-Color Orbit Grey V-Spoke Wheels w/Performance Run-Flat Tires +$1,550
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,403 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height63.8 in.
Length187.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity50.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload957 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors84.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.3 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brooklyn Grey Metallic
  • Tanzanite Blue II Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Piemont Red
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Cognac SensaTec, leatherette
  • Tacora Red SensaTec, leatherette
  • Mocha Vernasca, leather
  • Oyster Vernasca, leather
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Canberra Beige SensaTec, leatherette
  • Black Vernasca, leather
  • Cognac Vernasca w/Contrast Stitching, leather
  • Tacora Red Vernasca, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
245/50R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
