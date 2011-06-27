2020 BMW X4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
X4 SUV
xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,507*
Total Cash Price
$55,634
M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,004*
Total Cash Price
$70,655
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 X4 SUV xDrive30i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$909
|$941
|$974
|$1,008
|$1,043
|$4,875
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$714
|$2,860
|$3,382
|$6,956
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,203
|$1,852
|$3,055
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,271
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,455
|Financing
|$2,992
|$2,406
|$1,781
|$1,115
|$403
|$8,697
|Depreciation
|$12,396
|$5,998
|$4,899
|$5,491
|$4,798
|$33,582
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,242
|$11,115
|$10,190
|$13,552
|$13,408
|$68,507
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 X4 SUV M40i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,195
|$1,237
|$1,280
|$1,325
|$6,191
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$907
|$3,632
|$4,295
|$8,834
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,528
|$2,352
|$3,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,884
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,118
|Financing
|$3,800
|$3,056
|$2,262
|$1,416
|$512
|$11,045
|Depreciation
|$15,743
|$7,617
|$6,222
|$6,974
|$6,093
|$42,649
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,707
|$14,116
|$12,941
|$17,211
|$17,028
|$87,004
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 X4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 BMW X4 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 BMW X4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019