Used 2017 BMW X4 SUV Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
Pros
Wow, Very Impressed

M. Hoffman, 03/08/2017
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

As a previous BMW owner (3 series X-drive diesel), I was familiar with the brand but wanted to get something that had a different style to it...thus I went with the X4 and boy I wasn't disappointed. Yes, I've read the reviews of not alot of cargo space compared to the X3 and reduced visibility because of the way the rear end is sloped but so far neither of those items are concerns for me. Cargo area is fine for grocery & mall shopping; it's not like I'm purchasing a 50 flat screen tv everyday. Rear visibility is good; just use your mirrors. But I did add the Driver Assist Plus package which gives me a bit more confidence in driving. BMW's X-drive is very nice as it controls power to all 4 wheels and keeps the vehicle stable and in control during rain, snow, and icy conditions. Overall I'm very happy with my lease and when it's time to make another choice, I'll be hard pressed to go back to a sedan or get another X4.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love my little X4

SL Holman, 08/31/2017
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I don't have a large family to haul around, size works fine for me. I like the smaller engine for economy and I can always change to Sport Mode if I have a need for speed, but seriously the pick up is absolutely fine. The front seats are very comfortable and cabin is VERY quiet. Steering is nice and tight, my previous X3 was not. I have owned the X1 ( seats were too short ), X3 nice but a bit boring on looks and sloppy steering. For those of us who love but cannot afford the X6, give this a test drive .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
AWESOME BMW X4 Well with the $$$

KMCQ143, 09/20/2018
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have owned many BMW's. From the SUV line, to the convertibles and sedans. This is by far my FAVORITE ride. I will challenge anyone to disagree.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
