Used 2017 BMW X4 SUV Consumer Reviews

M. Hoffman , 03/08/2017 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

12 of 12 people found this review helpful

As a previous BMW owner (3 series X-drive diesel), I was familiar with the brand but wanted to get something that had a different style to it...thus I went with the X4 and boy I wasn't disappointed. Yes, I've read the reviews of not alot of cargo space compared to the X3 and reduced visibility because of the way the rear end is sloped but so far neither of those items are concerns for me. Cargo area is fine for grocery & mall shopping; it's not like I'm purchasing a 50 flat screen tv everyday. Rear visibility is good; just use your mirrors. But I did add the Driver Assist Plus package which gives me a bit more confidence in driving. BMW's X-drive is very nice as it controls power to all 4 wheels and keeps the vehicle stable and in control during rain, snow, and icy conditions. Overall I'm very happy with my lease and when it's time to make another choice, I'll be hard pressed to go back to a sedan or get another X4.