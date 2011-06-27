Used 2017 BMW X4 SUV Consumer Reviews
Wow, Very Impressed
As a previous BMW owner (3 series X-drive diesel), I was familiar with the brand but wanted to get something that had a different style to it...thus I went with the X4 and boy I wasn't disappointed. Yes, I've read the reviews of not alot of cargo space compared to the X3 and reduced visibility because of the way the rear end is sloped but so far neither of those items are concerns for me. Cargo area is fine for grocery & mall shopping; it's not like I'm purchasing a 50 flat screen tv everyday. Rear visibility is good; just use your mirrors. But I did add the Driver Assist Plus package which gives me a bit more confidence in driving. BMW's X-drive is very nice as it controls power to all 4 wheels and keeps the vehicle stable and in control during rain, snow, and icy conditions. Overall I'm very happy with my lease and when it's time to make another choice, I'll be hard pressed to go back to a sedan or get another X4.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my little X4
I don't have a large family to haul around, size works fine for me. I like the smaller engine for economy and I can always change to Sport Mode if I have a need for speed, but seriously the pick up is absolutely fine. The front seats are very comfortable and cabin is VERY quiet. Steering is nice and tight, my previous X3 was not. I have owned the X1 ( seats were too short ), X3 nice but a bit boring on looks and sloppy steering. For those of us who love but cannot afford the X6, give this a test drive .
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
AWESOME BMW X4 Well with the $$$
I have owned many BMW's. From the SUV line, to the convertibles and sedans. This is by far my FAVORITE ride. I will challenge anyone to disagree.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the X4
Related Used 2017 BMW X4 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner