Used 2017 BMW X4 M40i Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$58,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.3/460.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque343 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5800 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Plusyes
Lighting Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
9 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Navigation Systemyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Front leg room40.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
20" M Double Spoke Wheelsyes
19" M Double Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity49.4 cu.ft.
Length184.3 in.
Curb weight4235 lbs.
Gross weight5260 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.
Height63.9 in.
Maximum payload910 lbs.
Wheel base110.6 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Melbourne Red Metallic
  • Long Beach Blue Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Mocha Nevada w/Orange Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Oyster Nevada, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown Nevada, premium leather
  • Ivory White Nevada w/Red Contrast Stitching, premium leather
  • Sand Beige/Black Nevada, premium leather
  • Black Nevada w/Gray Contrast Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Run flat tiresyes
275/40R19 tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
